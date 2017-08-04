Parents Get Help in Developing their Children’s Speech and Language Skills

For the promotion of speech-language development in children, Jo Ann Gramlich published “Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development from Birth to Age Five” (AuthorHouse, 2014).



There are not many speech-language development books that are specifically designed for children age 5 and under, and “Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy” aims to fill the void. This is a handy collection of fun and stimulating interactive activities and games that are developmentally appropriate for children according to their developmental stage. It includes activities for infants (“Making Sounds”, ‘Rattle Time”, “Musical Sing-a-Long”) , toddlers (“Can You Name It?”, “Animal Sounds”, “Mommy Says”), and preschoolers (“Nursery Rhyme Time”, “In The Box”, “Story Telling”). These activities can take place during daily routines, playtime, story time, on the go, or anytime that allows a parent and child to enjoy time with each other.



“Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy” serves a dual-purpose: The book helps parents enhance their children’s speech-language skills and at the same time provides positive learning experiences between the parent and child. The book’s interactive activities will not only get parents to interact with their children but also bond with them. Any moment a parent can teach their child how to talk becomes fun and intimate.



Gramlich’s “Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development from Birth to Age Five” is available at http://talkplayandread.com/





Written by Jo Ann Gramlich

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: May 27, 2014

Paperback price: $16.97



About the Author



Jo Ann Gramlich is a Speech Language Pathologist who provides evaluation and remediation services for children with communication disorders in the Buffalo Public School District of Western New York. She also provides speech-language therapy for children in early intervention and preschool programs within Erie County. She holds an MS in Speech-Language Pathology from the State University of New York College at Buffalo.