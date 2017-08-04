Bombardier Honours the Memory of Jacques Daoust

With the recent passing of Mr. Jacques Daoust, Bombardier remembers a man dedicated to the development of the Québec economy, notably as President and Chief Executive Officer of Investissement Québec, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Exports, and Minister of Transportation.

“Our first thoughts go to Mr. Daoust’s family and loved ones to whom we convey our deepest condolences,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Throughout his life, Jacques Daoust was passionate about entrepreneurship, understood the value of innovation and had a clear vision for the future of the Québec economy. On behalf of Bombardier, we thank him for his support of the aerospace industry and we acknowledge the important role he played in the C Series program, contributing to its success.”