BASF employees volunteer to create positive change in Detroit’s Durfee community

More than 300 employees from BASF sites in southeast Michigan joined Life Remodeled, a Detroit-based non-profit organization, to create positive change in Detroit’s Durfee community.

Volunteers spent two days at Durfee Middle School renovating classrooms and a gymnasium, and landscaping the school grounds as part of the middle school’s transformation into a multipurpose community center. The refurbished community center will house non-profit organizations with business resources, a trade school, after school programming, and a marketplace for the local community.

“Volunteering helps us to connect to the community and make it a better place,” said Greg Pflum, Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Midwest Hub. “Our efforts will play a key role in helping to restore a vital resource and foster educational growth and community development.”

This is the fourth-year BASF has partnered with Life Remodeled to bring impactful change to local Detroit communities. In 2016, BASF joined the community to remove blight at surrounding schools In Detroit’s Denby neighborhood.

“We are dedicated to repurposing this historic school building into a Community Innovation Center focused on entrepreneurship, education and community,” said Chris Lambert, CEO of Life Remodeled. “BASF’s continued support and generosity helps to make this vision possible.”

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has nearly 17,500 employees in North America, and had sales of $16.2 billion in 2016. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.