Go ‘Behind The Barre’ with JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts in Partnership with the Joffrey Ballet

Scenes from ‘Behind the Barre’ – a series of barre workout class videos available on demand to guests of JW Marriott in partnership with The Joffrey Ballet.

JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with The Joffrey Ballet, today launched Behind the Barre, a series of workout videos available on demand for travelers staying in the brand’s guestrooms around the world. Launching first at the iconic and recently renovated JW Marriott Essex House and rolling out across select JW Marriott hotels this fall, the series features customized barre class videos that can be tailored to any fitness level, inspired by three key wellness states – calm, balance and invigorate.

“Guests of JW Marriott are always seeking new and innovative ways to stay active while on the road,” said Christy Donato, Vice President, Global Brand Management, JW Marriott. “Our partnership with The Joffrey Ballet provides an elevated fitness experience that goes beyond the traditional in-room workout, allowing our guests to tailor their fitness routine to best fit their travel schedule.”

Filmed at the newly opened JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa, the barre videos highlight two of Joffrey’s professional ballet dancers, showcasing fun, challenging workouts that include full-body barre method, core strength and stretching. Designed specifically for a guestroom environment, the workouts allow travelers to enjoy a fitness class workout in a private setting – all at their convenience.

Behind the Barre marks the second time that JW Marriott has partnered with America’s premier ballet company. In 2014, the two companies launched Poise and Grace, an internal training initiative for global associates of the luxury hotel brand. Utilizing the foundations of ballet, the program was created to teach employees to exhibit finesse and gracefulness as part of their daily routines, ultimately resulting in a refined guest experience. Behind the Barre is the first guest-facing partnership from the two storied brands, highlighting JW Marriott’s commitment to well-being by providing guests with the tools and techniques to maintain a healthy lifestyle no matter where your travels take you.

“We’re thrilled to partner once again with JW Marriott on the Behind the Barre video training series,” said Ashley Wheater, Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet. “The benefits of ballet go far beyond the barre to promote discipline and self-confidence, and can enhance any fitness plan. We’re honored to continue our partnership with JW Marriott and share Joffrey’s world class training with hotel guests in the around the world.”

For more information on Behind the Barre, please visit JWMarriottBehindTheBarre.com.

About JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to sophisticated, self-assured travelers seeking The JW Treatment™ – the brand’s philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. JW hotels offer crafted experiences that bring to life the brand’s commitment to highly choreographed, anticipatory service and modern residential design, allowing guests to pursue their passions and leave even more fulfilled than when they arrived. Today there are more than 80 JW Marriott hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories. JW Marriott is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About The Joffrey Ballet

Classically trained to the highest standards, The Joffrey Ballet expresses a unique, inclusive perspective on dance, proudly reflecting the diversity of America with its company, audiences, and repertoire which includes major story ballets, reconstructions of masterpieces, and contemporary works.

The Company’s commitment to accessibility is met through an extensive touring schedule, an innovative and highly effective education program including the much lauded Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, Community Engagement programs, and collaborations with myriad other visual and performing arts organizations.

Founded by visionary teacher Robert Joffrey in 1956, guided by celebrated choreographer Gerald Arpino from 1988 until 2007, The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under internationally renowned Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and Executive Director Greg Cameron.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org.