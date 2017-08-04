Nissan announces management changes at Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp.

Nissan is announcing several management changes within Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, its sales finance company.

Effective August 31, Mike McConnell, vice president, Operations, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC), will retire after nearly 32 years of service within Nissan North America.

“For more than 30 years, Mike has made remarkable contributions to the growth of NMAC and to Nissan’s sales success,” said Kevin Cullum, president, NMAC. “We thank him for his many years of dedication and service to Nissan and wish him well in his retirement.”

Andres de la Parra, vice president, Corporate Planning Office & Financial Products, NMAC, replaces McConnell as vice president, Operations, NMAC. De la Parra’s successor will be announced at a later date.

About Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, including its INFINITI Financial Services division, is the automotive financial services arm of Nissan North America. Established in 1981, NMAC’s primary emphasis is to provide purchase and lease financing for the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles to consumers throughout the United States. NMAC also provides wholesale inventory, equipment, capital and mortgage loan financing to Nissan and INFINITI retailers.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance – a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.