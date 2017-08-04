IKEA is participating in the HAVEN Festival in Denmark August 11-12, with food and drink

IKEA is embracing the festival spirit of inspiring artists, food enthusiasts and other visitors to explore, co-create and share a good meal while enjoying some great music. Here is a link to the festival: https://havenkbh.dk/en/

Constantly exploring new flavors, textures and cooking techniques, IKEA is looking forward to bringing the food experience outside of IKEA into the context of a festival for the first time. Focusing on good food ingredients, the famous veggie meatball will be the center of attention along with a new offering, the Italian meatball.

IKEA will not only be serving the food at the festival but also interacting and enabling visitors to create individual tastes, trying out some interesting techniques at the IKEA Food lab. How about pickling your own vegetables in 30 seconds? Or spraying a flavor on your soft ice!

“We are very excited to contribute to the food and music experience at HAVEN festival, where innovation and entrepreneurship as well as collaboration are some of the key elements of the vision for the event and that is something that we at IKEA like to embrace as well. We are always looking for new ways of interacting with people, learning about their needs and dreams and I think HAVEN Festival is a perfect place to do that”, says Michael La Cour, Managing Director at IKEA Food.

Food is an essential part of people’s everyday life and so is music. When we asked people, 65% of all Millennials (18-29 year olds) said that they play music to get a “homely feeling” meaning that music is important in the home. Not surprisingly, research shows that great music gets the party going.

Teenage Engineering, a collective of creatives known for making music and designing electronic instruments, will also be partnering with IKEA to invite festival visitors to the IKEA Music Lab.

“During HAVEN Festival 2017 we want to inspire the festival guests to participate and co-create music with each other and the artists performing at the festival in our IKEA Music Lab. We will also try out some of the first prototype from the collection FREKVENS that we have developed together with Teenage Engineering, which is a product range that will be completely new in the IKEA range”, says Marcus Engman, Head of Design at IKEA Range & Supply.

“We are excited to announce a special collaboration with IKEA at Haven on a living laboratory space that will explore experiments in food and music, including an installation and performances by the pioneering music technologists Teenage Engineering. I’ve been particularly inspired by IKEA’s efforts to develop sustainability and further creative innovation on a large scale within in its programs”, says Aaron Dessner, one of the founders of HAVEN Festival.