DJI Issues Firmware Update In Response to Reports of Unauthorized Parameter Modification

A recent firmware update issued for all DJI drones fixes reported issues and ensures DJI’s products continue to provide information and features supporting safe flight. DJI will continue to investigate additional reports of unauthorized modifications and issue software updates to address them without further announcement. Unauthorized modifications to the hardware or software of DJI drones may negatively affect their performance. Any damage or malfunction caused by such modifications will not be covered under DJI warranty policies.

Victor Wang, DJI Technology Security Director, reiterated that DJI’s geofencing features (which provide “no fly zone” data) are designed specifically to provide information to DJI customers about airspace where drone flight raises serious safety or security concerns. He also said that DJI continually monitors reports of modifications to its drones that might make their operations incompatible with drone safety best practices.

“We always encourage our customers to strictly follow their local rules and regulations about drone use so that everyone can enjoy safe skies that are open to innovation,” Mr. Wang added. “Unauthorized modification of a DJI drone is not recommended, as it can cause unstable flight behavior that could make operating the drone unsafe. DJI is not responsible for the performance of a modified drone and we strongly condemn any user who attempts to modify their drone for illegal or unsafe use"

Users who have authorization to fly in restricted areas can either unlock these zones using DJI’s GEO system or by submitting a request to flysafe@dji.com. A tutorial video on these procedures is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WGWDx8oGP0 Likewise, DJI offers a robust software development kit (SDK) for creating customized software using its platforms.