A Journey Through the History of Mankind, of Science and of Christianity

Nelda Moffatt provides a metaphysical framework of all knowledge that mankind gained from creation to the present day. Through this framework, she bridges the gap between science and religion in her book, “The Right Hand of God.”

The book examines the Bible and Christianity in the context of history. It aims to help readers achieve a deeper understanding of the Trinity—Creator, Christ, and Spirit. It also presents the three thrusts of development set in motion by the Reformation, represented by three men:



Galileo: science-technology. With the lens, Galileo started modern science.

Columbus: social-political. He discovered the Americas.

Luther: ideational-spiritual individuals. With each person thinking for himself, thanks to the Reformation’s “priesthood of the believer.”



Modern science rested primarily on three factors that prevailed in the climate of the times in 1500:

Invention of higher math and instruments, such as the telescope and microscope. Scientific method of thought from experience and for oneself, as Galileo’s “nevertheless it so moves”—the earth around the sun. A detached but underlying belief in God’s orderly universe. Belief in chance would never have made the search for laws logical.

Finally after five hundred years of science and history, we are ready to enter the Age of Integrity, when there is harmony between man and God, man and man, and man and creation—including science. So we may have a whole world with whole people understanding the whole of knowledge—at least enough to function in this beautiful blue world of ours that science has let us see in space.



Interested parties may find more information about the book and Nelda Moffatt on her website, www.neldamoffatt.com.



“The Right Hand of God”

Written by Nelda Moffatt

About the Author

Nelda Moffatt is a second-generation American through her mother, who was born in Berlin, Germany. She was born in Austin, Texas, while her father worked on a PhD in education. They provided an academic background, as her grandparents conveyed a European viewpoint—even in the hinterlands of Texas. All of this helped her search for a Christian framework of knowledge that the world needs in the twenty-first century.