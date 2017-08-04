A View of the Bible and Christianity in the Context of History

Nelda Moffatt’s The Right Hand of God is the result of thirty years of research and life experiences. The book starts with creation, including the latest theories of science, then examines man’s accumulating fund of knowledge from earliest BC centuries to the 20th century.

This fund of knowledge was passed through a rising spiral of civilizations to Western Civilization, which is now worldwide, at least its technology is. But our knowledge, our ideas, are in chaos. Americans have adopted a growing trend toward anti-intellectualism. In fact, one professor said that all colleges, high and low, are ’anti-intellectual to the max’ these days.

Nelda Moffatt’s factual, research-based book will help reverse this trend. Schools offering adult education will find the book’s comprehensive information helpful for their programs, especially the liberal arts courses. Students studying in programs such as history and literature can use the book as a source material in classes.

"The Right Hand of God" is available at selected online bookstores. More information about Nelda Moffatt and her work is available on her website www.neldamoffatt.com.



About the Author

Nelda Moffatt is a second generation American on her mother’s side. She was born in Austin while her father worked on a Phd in education at the University of Texas. Her parents and grandparents imparted a European viewpoint and love of history - even in the hinterlands of Texas.