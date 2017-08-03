FUJIFILM Launches New FUJINON Accurion™ Sport Riflescopes

Valhalla, N.Y., August 3, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the introduction of its new FUJINON Accurion™ Sport Riflescopes, which will offer consumers a range of models made with high quality optics to deliver performance and value. FUJINON has long been a world leading brand in binoculars, broadcast & cinema lenses and customized precision optics and is committed to exceeding users’ expectations as they follow their enthusiast and professional passions.



Backed by Fujifilm’s Limited Lifetime Warranty, the FUJINON Accurion Sport Riflescopes are designed with durability and high performance in mind to satisfy all users. With O-ring sealed construction and shockproof aircraft grade aluminum body construction to help withstand recoil, Accurion Riflescopes can be used in a variety of settings including in adverse weather conditions. Moreover, with fully multi-coated optics, the Accurion line boasts exceptional light transmission of up to 95 percent for superior sharpness and clarity.

In addition to their durable build, the Accurion Sport Riflescopes are lightweight, weighing up to 10 percent less than other leading brands. To enhance the Accurion Sport Scopes appearance even more, they are made with an attractive matte black finish that helps prevent light from shining off the body – making it the perfect scope for both target shooting and hunting. The initial lineup of Accurion Riflescopes will include four prime Scopes available in two reticle styles; the Plex reticle style for standard target shooting, and the BDC reticle that eliminates guesswork and is suited for hunting.



The following configurations are included in the initial line of Accurion Sport Riflescopes:

1.75-5 x 32 Plex and 1.75-5 x 32 BDC

3-9 x 40 Plex and 3-9 x 40 BDC

3.5-10 x 50 Plex and 3.5-10 x 50 BDC

4-12 x 40 Plex and 4-12 x 40 BDC

Key Features

¼” MOA Turrets

1” Tube Diameter

Fully multi-coated optics offering up to 95% light transmission

Weather sealed, shockproof and impact resistant

Available in 2 reticle styles; Plex and BDC

Anodized matte finish

Fujifilm Lifetime Warranty

Availability and Pricing

The new FUJINON Accurion Sport Riflescopes will be available in late August 2017;1.75-5 x 32 Plex for USD $169.99, 1.75-5 x 32 BDC for USD $179.99, 3-9 x 40 Plex for USD $179.99, 3-9 x 40 BDC for USD $189.99, 3.5-10 x 50 Plex for USD $219.99, 3.5-10 x 50 BDC for USD $229.99, 4-12 x 40 Plex for USD $189.99, and 4-12 x 40 BDC for USD $199.99.



For more information, visit FUJINON Accurion Sport Riflescopes.



