General Dynamics Appoints Gilliland as President of General Dynamics Information Technology

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today announced that M. Amy Gilliland will succeed S. Daniel Johnson as president of General Dynamics Information Technology, effective September 1, 2017.

Johnson will continue in his role as executive vice president of the Information Systems and Technology group, responsible for General Dynamics Information Technology and General Dynamics Mission Systems, a position he has held since January 2015.

In announcing Gilliland’s appointment, Johnson said, “Amy is an effective leader who understands the complex business environment in which we operate. Her experience, talent and judgment will serve our customers and employees well.”

Gilliland has been the Deputy for Operations for General Dynamics Information Technology since April 2017. She was General Dynamics’ senior vice president, Human Resources and Administration, from 2015 to 2017. Previously, she was vice president of Human Resources, staff vice president of Strategic Planning, chief of staff for the chief executive officer and staff vice president of Investor Relations. Gilliland earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy, a master’s degree from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University.

