Ingram Micro Cloud Teams with The 2112 Group to Launch New Cloud Intelligence Program for Channel Partners

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new Cloud Intelligence Program and innovative online tool designed to help its channel partners build bigger and more profitable cloud practices.

Developed in alliance with New York-based channel strategy and research firm, The 2112 Group, the web-based tool, 2112 Group Cloud Altimeter, provides actionable insights that channel partners can use to understand their relative competitive position in the marketplace and build new cloud development strategies.

Based on the intelligence gathered from participating channel partners, the 2112 Group Cloud Altimeter evaluates the relative state of readiness and performance of an IT service provider’s cloud practice in comparison to others in the industry. In addition to quantitative research, strategic content, analysis and prescriptive guidance, the web-based tool provides channel partners with insights on how to increase cloud services performance and generate higher returns on investment. Participating partners also have the ability to compare themselves against others like them.

The program furthers Ingram Micro’s industry position as the leading cloud enabler as it continues to introduce the innovative tools partners need to evaluate and execute successfully in the cloud economy.

“Having the ability to easily benchmark your performance against others in the industry, and at no cost, is a business resource channel partners will embrace,” said Tim FitzGerald, senior vice president, Global Cloud Platform Group, Ingram Micro. “We’re excited to work with The 2112 Group and Microsoft to bring this high value, no risk offer to our channel partners to help them accelerate their success through education, enablement and execution.”

The announcement comes at the forefront of CompTIA ChannelCon in Austin, Texas, and on the onset of the program’s first major research release: 2017 State of the U.S. Cloud Channel – A Special Report by The 2112 Group, Microsoft and Ingram Micro Cloud. The study reveals that to improve cloud development and practices, channel partners need to place more emphasis on strategic planning, marketing and sales execution, and take greater notice of the development of closer vendor and customer relationships. To download a complimentary copy of the full report, visit http://the2112group.com/product/state-of-the-u-s-cloud-channel/.

“Collectively, The 2112 Group and Ingram Micro have delivered an easily accessible and powerful tool for collaborative growth,” said Lawrence M. Walsh, CEO and chief analyst of The 2112 Group. “The insight and intelligence provided by the Altimeter gives channel partners a starting point for developing better cloud practices that can lead to greater cloud sales growth and business profitability.”

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud™, we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More atwww.ingrammicro.com.

About The 2112 Group

The 2112 Group is a business strategy firm focused on improving the performance of technology companies’ direct and indirect channels through our portfolio of market-leading products and services. We leverage proprietary intelligence with qualitative research, market analysis, tools, and enablement programs. Our industry experts approach each engagement by applying innovative solutions customized to meet the needs of our clients. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, 2112 is uniquely positioned to develop go-to-market strategies that are beneficial to all parties from both a channel and enterprise perspective.

Visit us: www.the2112group.com