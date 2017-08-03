Honeywell and China Environmental Protection Foundation Bring Safe Drinking Water to Schools in China

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and the China Environmental Protection Foundation (CEPF) today announced the kickoff of Streams Action 2017 to provide safe drinking water to another five Chinese rural schools to benefit about 1,000 faculty and students in the new semester. The project will support five schools in Northwest China’s Xinjiang, North China’s Inner Mongolia and Hebei, and Southwest China’s Guizhou and Sichuan provinces. This is the second phase of the Streams Action program following its launch at five schools last year. Streams Action is sponsored by Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company’s corporate citizenship initiative.

The project team will conduct field testing and monitoring of drinking water in five schools: Xinjiang’s Miao’ergou Primary School, Hebei’s Jiulonggang Primary School, Guizhou’s Shuikou Primary School, Sichuan’s Honeywell Baohe Primary School, and Inner Mongolia’s Zhaojun Primary School. Targeted water treatment plans will be proposed based on the results of drinking water quality, bringing the schools’ well and tap water in conformance with Drinking Water Standards (CJ94-2005) published by the Water Supply and Drainage Standard Committee under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China.

“Water is the source of life,” said Xu Guang, Secretary-General of CEPF. “Along with economic and technology growth, environmental pollution, especially water pollution, is on the rise. Children are particularly vulnerable, so it is important to facilitate their access to a safer and more abundant supply of clean drinking water. Honeywell’s partnership with Streams Action plays a critical role in improving the lives of China’s rural children.”

According to the Ministry of Environment’s China Environmental Status Bulletin in June 2016, among 6,124 underground water monitoring sites nationwide, 45.4 percent were rated as “relatively poor” and 14.7 percent “extremely poor,” endangering thousands of schools in China.

Chinese comedian Jiang Kun, a champion for social welfare, also attended the kickoff event. “I am proud to be part of this project and to see Honeywell engages in and supports safe water,” said Jiang. “By providing equipment, water experts and technological support, I am certain the Streams Action effort will make a difference for years to come.”

“Honeywell has always upheld the philosophy of implementing social reponsibility with the power of science and technology,” said Stephen Shang, President and CEO of Honeywell China. “Honeywell is committed to creating a cleaner, safer and more sustainable world. Water and air are among our top priorities in China, and we will continue to work with CEPF and bring safe drinking water to more children in rural areas.”

In 2016, the first phase of “Streams Action – Honeywell Safe Drinking Classroom” in Western and Central China included: Shaanxi’s Qiping Primary School, Sichuan’s Honeywell United Primary School, Hunan’s Qingping Middle School, Ningxia’s Xiping Primary School, and Jiangxi’s Yangmei Middle School.

