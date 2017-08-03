TestAmerica Expert Kesavalu Bagawandoss, Ph.D., J.D. to Present at the 2017 National Environmental Monitoring Conference

Dr. Kesavalu Bagawandoss (Doss), Laboratory Director at TestAmerica, will co-chair a session on “Topics in Shale Gas Exploration and Production” at the 2017 National Environmental Monitoring Conference (NEMC) Symposium. He will also deliver a presentation on “Removal of Dissolved Gases in Crude Oil and Classification” during the Thursday, August 10 morning session. Dr. Doss is one of five TestAmerica speakers at the conference.



Dr. Doss’s presentation will include a discussion on the analytical protocols utilized to comply with North Dakota’s regulation requiring that dissolved gases be removed, by conditioning, from unrefined petroleum products to a vapor pressure of 13.7 psi prior to custody transfer. Under the DOT/PHMSA regulations, all crude oil offered must be classified and the packing group must be assigned prior to transportation. Dr. Doss will address the challenges posed by the analytical protocols and their applicability.



Dr. Doss has more than 30 years of environmental laboratory experience as a chemist, program manager, technical director, laboratory director and executive manager. He is renowned for his laboratory expertise in hydrocarbon chemistry, hydraulic fracturing and the crude by rail transportation sector. Dr. Doss is a member of numerous technical committees and organizations including the GPA Technical Committee, ASTM subcommittee on Hydraulic Fracturing and several API Rail Standards committees. He has also served as chair of the EPA-TNI-NEMC shale gas exploration session for the past 5 years.



Dr. Doss received his Ph.D. in Engineering (Environmental Science) from the University of Oklahoma, a M.S. in Chemistry from Wichita State University, a B. S. in Chemistry from Loyola College, University of Madras, and a J.D. from Southern University Law Center. He is also a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association.



