Nominations Open for IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

Following a recent decision by the IOC Executive Board, this new annual award, endorsed by the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission, will recognise the importance and outstanding achievements of coaches and their contributions to Olympians’ lives and the Olympic Movement.

“We are delighted to launch the first IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards following a recommendation from the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission,” said Sergey Bubka, the Chair of the Commission. “We place athletes at the heart of our work, and coaches are key members of the entourage who demonstrate this on a daily basis. This award recognises the fundamental role of coaches and the importance they have in an athlete’s life to support their career both on and off the field of play.”

IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell added: “We appreciate the vital importance and influence of coaches in the holistic development of an athlete. As a result, it is an exciting opportunity to acknowledge the role they play, and we look forward to receiving nominations from the Olympic Movement. The IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards are a chance to highlight a female and a male coach who embody the spirit and philosophy of athletes’ development.”

Coaches are central to helping athletes develop and reach their best. They are not only sporting instructors, but also a vital source of support and encouragement throughout an athlete’s career. They become mentors, at times even counsellors, and are protectors of an athlete’s health and integrity. It comes as no surprise then that the quality of the relationship between a coach and the athlete has a crucial effect on the athlete’s satisfaction, motivation and performance.

The IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards are regarded as a unique opportunity to celebrate a retired male and female coach who harbour the qualities of a good coach and who have participated in at least one edition of the Olympic Games and supported athletes on the road to their sporting dreams.

Nominations can be made by Olympians, International Federations, National Olympic Committees, members of the IOC Athletes’ and Athletes’ Entourage Commissions and IOC Members.

The deadline for nominations is 15 September 2017.

A selection panel composed of the Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission, two IOC Members on the Commission in question and two members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission will be appointed by the IOC President to identify the winners, who will be announced later this year.