Michael Trick Appointed Dean of CMU in Qatar

Michael Trick, the Harry B. and James H. Higgins Professor of Operations Research at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, has been appointed dean of Carnegie Mellon in Qatar, effective Sept. 1.

Trick, a Tepper School of Business faculty member since 1989, has held numerous leadership positions within the school, including senior associate dean for faculty and research for the past three years. His interests focus on operations research and business analytics with a specialization in computational methods in optimization.

“Throughout his career as an internationally recognized scholar and leader, Michael Trick has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the value of a borderless education to advance human knowledge and the power of collaboration to motivate and inspire others,” said CMU Interim President Farnam Jahanian. “These values will serve him well as dean of Carnegie Mellon in Qatar. As we look ahead to a bright future for CMU-Q under his leadership, I remain deeply appreciative for the support of the Qatar Foundation, whose vision for the future is grounded in the expansion of educational opportunity for all people.”

At the invitation of the Qatar Foundation, Carnegie Mellon joined Education City in 2004 to deliver educational and research programs that will support and contribute to the long-term development of Qatar’s knowledge-based economy. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science and information systems. More than 400 students from 40 countries are studying at Carnegie Mellon Qatar, and nearly 700 students have graduated from CMU-Q in 10 classes.

“With his long and accomplished career as a scholar, educator and mentor, Michael Trick will bring exceptional vision to Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, which remains a valued partner in empowering our nation’s next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, thinkers and problem solvers,” said Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, vice chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development. “As we proudly celebrate more than twenty years since the inception of Education City, I look forward to Dean Trick’s contribution to its continued success as a hub for knowledge, innovation and research.”

From 2011 to 2014, Trick provided strategic direction for the Tepper School’s educational mission as senior associate dean for education. He also has key roles on several university committees, including the University Research Council and the Faculty Committee on Diversity, Inclusion and Development.

“As Mike’s close colleague at Tepper for many years, I can attest to his long-standing commitment to a nurturing research and learning environment that is driven by excellence,” said Interim Provost Laurie Weingart. “I look forward to working with Mike as he takes on this important academic leadership position and assures our continued success in Education City.”

A fellow of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS), Trick is president of the International Federation of Operational Research Societies, an umbrella organization of 50 operational research societies whose 51 members represent more than 30,000 academics, professionals and students in more than 45 countries.

“CMU-Q plays an incredibly important role both to CMU and to the region,” Trick said. “Over the last 10 years, the students and faculty have advanced CMU’s international reputation and have made significant contributions to the economic development of the region. I look forward to working with our partner institutions to build on the strong legacy of the past to chart a transformative journey over the next decade. I am honored and grateful for this opportunity.”

The author of more than 50 professional publications and editor of six volumes of refereed articles, Trick has consulted extensively with the United States Postal Service on supply chain design, with Major League Baseball on scheduling issues and with telecommunications firms on bandwidth allocation issues.

Trick received a doctoral degree in industrial and systems engineering and a master’s degree in operations research from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Trick will succeed Ilker Baybars, who stepped down as dean in June and who will return to his duties as the George Leland Bach Chair of Operations Management in the Tepper School.