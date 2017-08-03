Hudson River Floodplain Soil Testing for PCBs Continues in New York

Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans to take several hundred new samples to test for polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs) from a large section of the Hudson River floodplain. The reported area to be tested stretches from Troy to Fort Edward, New York.

While this set of tests will occur on the river’s floodplain, this portion of the actual river was dredged from 2009 through 2015 of 2.75 million cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment. The EPA reports that approximately 310,000 pounds of PCBs were permanently removed from the river – twice the mass anticipated – representing an estimated 72% reduction in the overall mass of PCBs in the Upper Hudson River.

Just last year, it was also reported that a number of residential properties that lined a creek in Western New York were found to contain PCBs in the soil around people’s homes. The creek in question, similar to the Hudson River, was used in the past to dump industrial wastes containing PCBs and other hazardous substances. In that case, state health and environmental officials notified the homeowners and advised them to keep children from playing or digging in the dirt, to limit contact with the soil, to avoid tracking dirt into homes, and to not plant gardens in the contaminated soil.

“Up until the late 1970s when the production of PCBs was banned due to health and environmental concerns, these chemical compounds were used in hundreds of industrial and commercial applications,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This means that today we not only have contaminated outdoor sites due to PCBs that were dumped into the environment, we also have indoor environments where PCBs are present due to their use in various materials. These include some paints, mastics, sealants, adhesives, caulking, specialty coatings and fluorescent light ballasts. These PCBs can contaminate surfaces and even cause indoor air quality concerns.”

