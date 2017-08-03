Boeing Provides Real-Time Maintenance Support to Air Canada’s Entire Fleet

Boeing (NYSE: BA) today announced that Air Canada has expanded its Boeing Maintenance Performance Toolbox agreement to support the airline’s entire fleet, including Boeing and non-Boeing airplanes.

The Maintenance Performance Toolbox suite delivers real-time access to the maintenance documents engineers and mechanics need to quickly troubleshoot and resolve airplane maintenance issues. For Air Canada, the expanded agreement means the airline can rely on a single document management system for the online delivery of airplane maintenance information, regardless of the airplane manufacturer.

“At Air Canada, we pride ourselves in being early adopters of technology that proves efficient and effective for the airline,” said Rich Steer, vice president, Maintenance and Engineering, Air Canada. “Our aircraft maintenance engineers have seen the efficiencies Toolbox brings to maintaining our Boeing fleet and are excited to integrate it across all platforms.”

Air Canada has been a Boeing Toolbox customer since 2014, initially contracting the service to support the airline’s Boeing 767, 777, 787 and future 737 MAX fleet. The airline later added Boeing Toolbox Authoring and Job Card Manager Modules, which allow Air Canada engineering to directly customize maintenance data.

In the interest of efficiency and enabling its workforce, Air Canada created kiosks that allow their mechanics to check out a tablet loaded with the Toolbox application and maintenance data as they would check out other tools.

“Boeing is proud to support Air Canada’s integrated systems efforts to ensure that mechanics for any of their airplanes have the right data at the right time,” said David Longridge, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Boeing Global Services. “Boeing Toolbox’s compatibility with the airline’s maintenance and engineering planning system completes the end-to-end value stream of maintenance data, delivering on core strengths with simplicity. This is a prime example of how the Toolbox application offers an operational advantage for airlines seeking integrated solutions.”

More than 200 commercial operator customers currently use Boeing’s Maintenance Performance Toolbox suite.

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.