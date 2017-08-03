National Bank to release its third quarter results on August 30, 2017

National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) will release its third quarter 2017 results and hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Financial results and presentation materials referenced during the call will be posted at approximately 6:30 a.m. on www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

Conference call of third quarter results ended July 31, 2017:

- Conference call to take place on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

- Access via telephone in a listen-only mode: 416-695-7806 / 1-866-862-3930 (Access code: 5481709#).

- Live Internet broadcast of the conference call will also be accessible at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations

Rebroadcast of conference call:

- The conference call recording will be available until September 28, 2017 by dialling 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering access code 8316104#.