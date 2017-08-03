Kodak to Report Second-Quarter 2017 Financial Results on August 9, 2017

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) will release its second-quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) over Business Wire and kodak.com Investor Relations webpage.

A conference call hosted by Jeff Clarke, Kodak’s Chief Executive Officer, and David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s Chief Financial Officer, will take place at 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 9. Please use either toll-free: +1 877-359-9508 or direct dial-in number: +1 224-357-2393.

For those wishing to participate via the webcast, please access our kodak.com Investor Relations registration page by clicking here.

The webcast audio will be archived and available for replay on the Investor Relations site approximately 90 minutes following the live broadcast.