UPS Logistics And Technology Solutions Help TerraCycle Divert 40 Million Pounds Of Waste From Landfills

Global customs and logistics solutions by UPS (NYSE: UPS) are powering TerraCycle’s mission to transform hard-to-recycle items like toothpaste tubes and snack bags into new products, diverting 40 million pounds of waste from landfills since 2012.

UPS’s unique customs expertise and technology solutions helped TerraCycle grow its global recycling programs and customer base, which means less waste. Over the last five years, for instance, TerraCycle has turned 3.5 billion pieces of waste into useful products like trash cans and park benches.

The collaboration reflects UPS’s commitment to solving environmental challenges and helping customers achieve a more sustainable global supply chain focused on waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

“TerraCycle has transformed recycling, just as UPS transformed logistics,” said Patrick Browne, Director of Global Sustainability at UPS. “UPS is helping TerraCycle transport what was once considered trash or unrecyclable materials. As a result, businesses, communities and consumers can recycle more items and less waste is being thrown into landfills.”

UPS is helping TerraCycle fuel the new circular economy through:

Customs support: As the largest customs broker in the world, UPS helps TerraCycle navigate the complexities of shipping regulated and unregulated goods across borders. Sixty million people across 21 countries have participated in TerraCycle’s programs to date.

Small package technology solutions: UPS technology makes it faster and simpler to transport TerraCycle’s 400 to 500 shipments a day from cities, offices, schools and homes around the globe.

A global network: The UPS global logistics network enabled TerraCycle to reach several hundred thousand more consumer and business customers around the world, meaning more waste is being recycled.

TerraCycle also helps businesses and municipalities solve recycling challenges, creating efficient solutions to collect and deconstruct large and small items that have typically been considered non-recyclable, like juice pouches and dental floss containers. These items are then transformed into new items such as playground equipment.

“To meet our goal to reuse, upcycle and recycle waste we knew we had to make the process convenient and efficient for our customers,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle founder and chief executive officer. “UPS helps us solve a variety of logistics challenges including navigating complex global shipping and customs regulations, which has allowed us to grow more quickly and ultimately move to a circular economy that benefits us all.”

In addition to helping customers achieve their environmental impact goals, UPS has invested millions of dollars in alternative fuel research and other sustainability measures, including network and route optimization, efficient building design and innovative vehicle technologies that enhance UPS’s ability to operate sustainably. Since 2009, UPS has invested more than $750 million in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and fueling stations globally. The company used more than 97 million gallons of alternative and lower-carbon fuels in its ground fleet in 2016 and recently announced an $18 million investment in on-site solar energy systems across eight facilities. Last month, UPS announced new sustainability goals aimed to increase its fleet of 8,300 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and reliance on renewable energy sources.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight; the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.