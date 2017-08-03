Epson Shipping Samples of Six New 16-bit MCUs in the S1C17M2 Series

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) has begun shipping samples of the S1C17M20, a low-power 16-bit microcontroller unit (MCU) with on-chip flash memory. This new MCU is ideal for a wide range of applications, from small home appliances such as toasters to switches in factory automation equipment. Epson has also begun shipping samples of other products in the series, including the S1C17M21, S1C17M22, S1C17M23, S1C17M24, and S1C17M25. Epson plans to produce 200,000 units per month of each model.

Epson’s 16-bit microcontrollers with built-in Flash memory have proved to be a popular choice not only for small home applications but for mobile devices owing to their exceptionally low power consumption. Epson has been expanding and enhancing its S1C17 family of MCUs, and in June of 2017 began volume production of the S1C17M3 series, which support operating voltages from 1.8 V to 5.5 V.

The amount of information that home appliance MCUs have to process has proliferated as the number of appliances features has grown in recent years. This trend has driven demand for smaller, faster MCUs.

The new 24-pin S1C17M20 in the compact SQFN4-24 package has fewer pins than any Epson MCU and a footprint that measures just 4 mm x 4 mm. The S1C17M21, which comes in a 32-pin TQFP12-32 package, has a pin pitch of 0.8 mm, suitable for wave flow soldering*. Meanwhile, the S1C17M22, which comes in a 48-pin TQFP12-48 package, has a pin pitch of 0.5 mm. Also added to the lineup are the S1C17M23, S1C17M24, and S1C17M25, which have 32 kB of flash memory.

In addition, all but the power circuit, oscillator, and reset pins are user-settable general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pins. This new series of Epson MCUs will help customers to add functionality while making their products smaller.

Epson is committed to helping its customers improve the performance of their products with solutions that leverage Epson’s efficient, compact, and precision technologies.

* A method of attaching chips to printed circuit boards (PCB) by passing the bottom surface of the PCB over a wave of molten solder.

Notes: