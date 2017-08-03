Intel Announces Winners of Intel & MobileODT Cervical Cancer Screening Kaggle Competition to Combat Cervical Cancer

Intel Corporation has unveiled the winners of the Intel & MobileODT Cervical Cancer Screening Kaggle Competition using artificial intelligence to improve the precision and accuracy of cervical cancer screening. The competition, announced in March, challenged more than 1,000 participants from over 800 data scientist teams to develop an algorithm that accurately identifies a woman’s cervix type based on images. This identification can help prevent ineffectual treatments and allow health care providers to offer proper referrals for cases requiring more advanced treatment.

The competition is part of Intel’s strategy for enabling state-of-the-art AI by making AI training and tools broadly accessible to developers through the Intel® Nervana™ AI Academy.

First-place winners include the team of Ignas Namajunas, Jonas Bialopetravičius and Darius Barušauskas from Lithuania who will share the winning prize of $50,000. Second-place winner Indrayana Rustandi from New York City was awarded $20,000, and the third-place $10,000 winner was a team that included Gilberto Titericz Jr. from San Francisco, Russ Wolfinger from Cary, North Carolina, Xulei Yang from Singapore, and Joseph Chui from Philadelphia. Luis Andre Dutra E Silva from Brazil also won the special Intel Tools Usage prize of $20,000.

“We are encouraged and inspired by the potential for developers to solve real-world problems with AI hardware and software solutions based on Intel® architecture,” said Doug Fisher, senior vice president and general manager of the Software and Services Group at Intel. “In this instance, AI can help health care professionals understand a patient’s unique soft tissue structures so the provider can make the correct diagnosis and tailor the treatment to the patient. Congratulations to the developers who contributed their time and talent to solve this life-threatening problem. Intel is committed to helping scale AI solutions through the developer community by making AI training and tools broadly accessible through the Intel Nervana AI Academy.”

Participants used images taken by MobileODT’s EVA (Enhanced Visual Assessment) System and classified by expert physician Professor Albert Singer to write the most accurate algorithm to detect cervix type and help guide treatment. The winning algorithms will be optimized and tested internally by MobileODT, integrated into the EVA System, and used by health care providers worldwide to detect cervix type and enable real-time determination of treatment.

Each of the winners participated in the competition because they viewed it as an important opportunity to use new, innovative AI techniques in conjunction with human knowledge to solve a critical problem.

Intel believes AI will drive the next big wave of computing and transform the way businesses operate and how people engage in every aspect of life. As a data company, it is imperative that Intel deliver solutions that create, use and analyze the massive amounts of data that are generated each and every minute. There is an incredible opportunity to make AI accessible to every industry, and Intel is working to do that with focus and support from across the company.

