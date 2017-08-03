Celebrating One Year of Instagram Stories

A year ago we introduced stories to Instagram. With more than 250 million daily users, stories made Instagram a place for people to share all of their moments – the highlights and everything in between.

Stories has also helped increase the amount of time people spend on Instagram. Those under the age of 25 spend more than 32 minutes a day on Instagram, on average, while those age 25 and older spend more than 24 minutes a day.

From stickers to Boomerang, we have rolled out more than 20 new features within Instagram Stories over the past year, making it even easier to add creativity to any photo or video and instantly share it. To celebrate the way our community has embraced these tools over the past year, we are sharing a breakdown of some of the trends we’ve seen on Instagram Stories around the world, including:

Businesses on Instagram Stories:

In the last month, over 50% of businesses on Instagram produced an Instagram Story

One in five organic stories from businesses gets a direct message

Top Location Tags:

Jakarta, Indonesia São Paulo, Brazil New York, NY London, UK Madrid, Spain

Top Hashtags:

#GOODMORNING #WORK #GOODNIGHT #MOOD #HAPPYBIRTHDAY #TBT #LOVE #HOME #BOMDIA (means hello or good day in Portuguese) #RELAX

Most Popular Stickers:

Vibrant Location sticker Digital time sticker “Like” sticker Hashtag sticker Weather sticker

Most Popular Face Filters:

Puppy ears Sleep mask Bunny ears Love with heart-shaped darts Koala ears

We are also rolling out birthday and celebration stickers in stories to give our community more ways to celebrate any milestone with friends and family.

From all of us at Instagram, thank you for all the moments you share on Instagram Stories!