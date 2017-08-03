DJI Spark Camera Drone Becomes More Fun And Intelligent With New Video And Photo Features

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, has released new features for its Spark camera drone that make it easier than ever to capture and share life’s special moments on the go. Spark is DJI’s smallest and smartest drone that lets users control it with hand gestures alone. Made possible through a recent firmware update, the new features deliver a powerful combination of video and photo improvements to Spark users worldwide including:

A new gesture to start and stop video recording

Enhanced QuickShot video features for more cinematic control

A 180-degree photo shooting mode and improved photo image resolution

“We are excited to make Spark even better with these new features and improvements, many of which are the result of the overwhelmingly positive feedback and requests we received from customers around the world,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. “These updates deliver on our vision to make Spark an easy and fun camera drone that anyone can use, even if you’ve never flown a drone before.”

Through its innovative 3D Sensing System, Spark has groundbreaking features like Gesture Mode and PalmControl. Users can control Spark with hand movements, giving it commands to follow them, take aerial selfies, send the drone away, and beckon it to come back. With the addition of the new Record gesture, users can now start and stop video recording with a simple arm movement, giving them the freedom and flexibility to capture beautiful, smooth videos whenever the right moment strikes using Spark’s image stabilized 1080p HD camera. See the attached image for more information on performing the new Record gesture.

Spark’s QuickShot Intelligent Flight Modes that make creating professional videos fun and easy have also been enhanced. Using QuickShot, Spark automatically flies along a preset flight path while recording a short video and tracking a subject along the way. Users can now control which circular direction the drone flies during Circle and Helix modes to give them more cinematic control when filming. Other QuickShot modes have also been improved by increasing the height gained during Dronie mode and smoothing out the camera’s pitch in Rocket mode.

Spark also adds new photo shooting features that maximize the camera’s capabilities. In addition to the existing Vertical and Horizontal Pano modes, a new 180 mode stitches 21 individual photos together to capture breathtaking 180-degree panoramic images. The photo resolution when shooting in ActiveTrack and Gesture Modes has also been improved to capture images at 12-megapixel resolution of 3968×2976 pixels.

The firmware update has also made improvements on the overall performance of Spark including better responsiveness to input from the remote controller, enhanced connectivity between the aircraft and remote controller, as well as flight logging for the Intelligent Battery system.

To take advantage of these new features, users must download and install the latest firmware on their drone and remote controller, which also updates the firmware on the Intelligent Battery system. Users must also download and use the latest DJI GO 4 mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.

See instructions.