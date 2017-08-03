Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc., Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC and Hilton Worldwide Finance Corp. Announce Extension of Exchange Offer

Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. (“HOC”), Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC (“HWF”) and Hilton Worldwide Finance Corp. (“HWFC”), indirect subsidiaries of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., announced that they have extended the expiration date of their offer to exchange up to (i) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of HOC’s 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for any and all of HOC’s outstanding unregistered 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024 issued on August 18, 2016, (ii) $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of HWF and HWFC’s 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025, which have been registered under the Securities Act, for any and all of HWF and HWFC’s outstanding unregistered 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025 issued on March 16, 2017, and (iii) $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of HWF and HWFC’s 4.875% Senior Notes due 2027, which have been registered under the Securities Act, for any and all of HWF and HWFC’s outstanding unregistered 4.875% Senior Notes due 2027 issued on March 16, 2017.

The exchange offer was originally scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, but will now expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on Monday, August 7, 2017. As of the close of business on August 1, 2017, (i) $998,638,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 99.9%, of the outstanding unregistered 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024, (ii) $899,471,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 99.9%, of the outstanding unregistered 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025, and (iii) $599,359,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 99.9%, of the outstanding unregistered 4.875% Senior Notes due 2027, had been validly tendered to the exchange agent by the holders thereof. The extension is intended to allow additional time for holders of the remaining outstanding unregistered notes to tender their notes in the exchange offer.

The exchange agent for the exchange offer is Wilmington Trust, National Association, c/o Wilmington Trust Company, Corporate Capital Markets,Rodney Square North, 1100 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19890-1626.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction where such an offering or sale would be unlawful.