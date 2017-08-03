Deliver Your News to the World

Creative Launches Creative Halo™: A Portable Bluetooth® Speaker with 16.8 Million Colour Light Show

The Futuristic Looking Creative Halo Delivers Impressive Audio and Features a Stunning Smart App-Controlled Light Show that Dances to the Music


Singapore – WEBWIRE
Creative Halo Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16.8 Million Color Light Show
Creative Halo Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16.8 Million Color Light Show

Creative today announced the Creative Halo Portable Bluetooth Light Show Speaker. Creative Halo delivers impressive audio performance and comes with a hidden surprise: its front panel pulsates with an optional multi-coloured light show. Users can choose from 12 mesmerizing halo effect patterns that can be activated by pushing a button or through an app on a smart device.

Under the hood, the Creative Halo features two in-house tuned full-range drivers mounted into a large reflex chamber, and together with a passive woofer delivers surprisingly big sound with enhanced bass.

( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/8/211723/211723-1.jpg )


