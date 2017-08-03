Creative Launches Creative Halo™: A Portable Bluetooth® Speaker with 16.8 Million Colour Light Show

Creative today announced the Creative Halo Portable Bluetooth Light Show Speaker. Creative Halo delivers impressive audio performance and comes with a hidden surprise: its front panel pulsates with an optional multi-coloured light show. Users can choose from 12 mesmerizing halo effect patterns that can be activated by pushing a button or through an app on a smart device.

Under the hood, the Creative Halo features two in-house tuned full-range drivers mounted into a large reflex chamber, and together with a passive woofer delivers surprisingly big sound with enhanced bass.