“Get Naked,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (08/11/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Eamon Rooney’s new book, “Get Naked: How to Create a Business You Love through Radical Transparency.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on August 11th.

Whether you run your own business or a department in a bigger one. There is the challenge of being sucked in to constant firefighting mode rather than moving the organization forward.

“Get Naked” shows you how to move from firefighting to energized Leader. It shows you how to embrace your authentic self and free up the energy and focus to sculpt a team around your strengths while being completely transparent in your motives and direction.

As you build an organization that is completely transparent, team engagement increases and customers are consistently satisfied while you, the leader, find you are increasingly energized from focusing on what you do best.

“Get Naked” by Eamon Rooney will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (08/11/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073PZSS74. “Get Naked” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:



“Very helpfully perspective. As a business owner I found this book very useful.” – Hany Louis

“Absolutely USEFUL information in a format that is easy to apply. The step-by-step thinking made this a go to book for my planning, but also for my staff. Everyone now reads three books before they start at our group, Callaway’s Work Like You’re Showing Off, Bowen’s A Complaint Free World, and Rooney’s ‘Get Naked.’ Very good book. Well done.” – George B.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Eamon is a business coach who works with small and medium sized businesses. Starting out as an Engineer he lived and worked in Japan for eight years before gaining an MBA and working he was up to run a group of four companies for a Swiss multinational electronics company. His experiences in translating theory into practical strategies for smaller businesses are what he enjoys most.