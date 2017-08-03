Powerful Poetry Collection Available for Free

Jeff Isaacson’s debut poetry collection, “Keep to the Black,” will be available for free as an ebook on Amazon.com from Wednesday, August 9th through Sunday, August 13th at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074G5H1LG/

“Keep to the Black,” is full of passionate and poignant poesy. The book begins with a poetic political critique about creeping fascism in the West. It concludes with a chilling narrative poem about an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who has just been liberated from an American sex trafficking ring. In between, the poems take on subjects as diverse as science and sainthood. With influences ranging from Rilke to the Tao Te Ching to Johnny Cash, “Keep to the Black” is a clarion call to those whose thoughts are with the less fortunate, whose emotions are still rough around the edges, and whose spirit is like a runaway horse “…who doesn’t realize that (it) can’t gallop to the moon.”