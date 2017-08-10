TestAmerica to Present on the Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay at Dioxin 2017 in Vancouver, Canada

TestAmerica, the leader in environmental testing, is presenting at the International Symposium on Halogenated Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) - DIOXIN 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. TestAmerica expert, Ms. Karla Buechler, will deliver an oral presentation on Thursday, August 24 entitled “Closing the PFAS Mass Balance: The Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay”.



Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a family of hundreds of synthetic compounds used in a wide variety of industrial and commercial products. Each contains carbon (C) chains with fluorine (F) atoms attached to these chains. The C-F bond is the shortest and strongest bond in nature, and is responsible for most of the unique and useful characteristics of these compounds. PFAS include perfluorinated sulfonic acids (i.e. PFOS) and perfluorinated carboxylic acids (i.e. PFOA).



Current methodologies for the analysis of PFAS are designed to measure a discrete list of 14 to 30 compounds. There are many additional PFAS compounds that are not determined as discrete compounds by existing analytical methods, including Method 537. Hence, we may be underestimating the PFAS risk potential present in the environment. There is significant pressure from the public, environmental agencies, and others to apply methodologies that more closely measure the full extent of PFAS contamination. A new method, the Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) assay, can help measure the concentration of non-discrete and difficult to measure PFAS compounds that are not determined by conventional analytical methods. Assessment of TOP assay data may improve our understanding of potential PFAS environmental risk.



TestAmerica Sacramento implemented the Total Oxidizable Precursor (TOP) Assay procedure as a solution to this complex problem. The TOP Assay procedure converts polyfluorinated PFAA precursors into PFAAs, including PFOA, using a hydroxyl radical-based chemical oxidation method. The TOP assay replicates what micro-organisms in the environment would achieve after many years. The end result is to provide a range of PFAAs which are detectable by LC/MS/MS. The TOP assay quantifies the sum of PFAS that could be converted to PFAAs in the environment.



Ms. Buechler, Technical Director at TestAmerica, has more than 30 years’ experience in the environmental testing industry. She has held positions in Laboratory Management, Project Management and has many years of hands-on experience with chromatography systems including Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry and High Resolution Mass Spectrometry. She earned her BS in Biochemistry from the University of California at Davis.



About TestAmerica

TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 80 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PFAS and emerging contaminants, explosives, treatability studies, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.



TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs more than 2,000 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ environmental testing needs.