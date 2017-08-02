TestAmerica Experts to Present at the 2017 National Environmental Monitoring Conference

TestAmerica, the leader in environmental testing, will be presenting on four topics at the 2017 National Environmental Monitoring Conference (NEMC) Symposium on August 7-11, 2017 in Washington D.C. On Monday, August 7, Dr. Richard Burrows will deliver a presentation entitled “Proposed 2017 CWA Methods Update Rule - Proposed MDL Procedure”. The presentation will examine how laboratories can best adopt improvements in the revised procedure, while still remaining compliant with the old MDL requirements.



Dr. Burrows has more than 35 years of experience in analytical chemistry. He has been actively involved with environmental methods and techniques through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), and Environmental Laboratory Advisory Board (ELAB) organizations. He is recipient of the TNI Charlie Carter award and twice recipient of the ACIL Preston Millar Award. Dr. Burrows has a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Bristol, England.



On Thursday morning, August 10, Dr. Mark Bruce will deliver a presentation entitled “Update on Improvements to Dissolved Hydrocarbon Gases in Water Analysis”. ASTM recently released D8028 to address many of the limitations of previous analytical options. Dr. Bruce will describe the advantages of this new method and implementation options at the laboratory.



Dr. Bruce is a Corporate Technical Director for TestAmerica and has more than 30 years of experience in the environmental laboratory industry. He has participated in the development of several USEPA methods and has been active on the Marcellus Shale Coalition Dissolved Gas Analysis inter-lab study team. He is also a member of the ASTM D-19 workgroup that developed D8028. Dr. Bruce earned his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1984.



Taryn McKnight will present on “Best Practices in Indoor and Outdoor Air Monitoring” on Thursday afternoon, August 10. Ms. McKnight’s presentation will focus on practical assessment strategies that avoid costly mistakes and minimize risk. Strategies begin with understanding the available regulatory guidance, air sampling equipment and analytical methodologies. This foundation, paired with appropriate data quality objectives, will improve the quality of the assessments being made.



Ms. McKnight has more than 10 years of experience as a senior air specialist with TestAmerica. She provides technical guidance and support to clients, agencies and industry personnel across the country. With a special focus on understanding federal and regional guidance related to Vapor Intrusion, Mrs. McKnight provides strategic support in the development of sampling and analysis plans.



Also on Thursday afternoon, August 10, Rusty Vicinie will present “Why are we doing what we do? Does it really add value?” Mr. Vicinie will challenge a number of the legacy practices in both the laboratory and the environmental industry. Many requirements were administratively determined and have no technical basis for the practice. Yet, they have survived unchallenged for decades. The presentation will address eliminating non-value added practices and using technology to improve data quality and reduce costs.



Mr. Vicinie has been in the analytical industry since 1983 with experience in clinical, industrial hygiene and environmental laboratory operations. He holds B.S. degrees in Chemistry and Biology from Gannon University and leadership training from the U.S. Army. He served as General Manager since 2007 and is currently Vice President Operations. Mr. Vicinie has presented at numerous national and international meetings.



