Bitmovin Partners with Yospace to Help Video Publishers and Broadcasters Bypass Ad Blockers and Increase Revenue Up to 25 Percent

August 2, 2017 — Bitmovin, the provider of streaming video infrastructure technologies, today announced it has partnered with Yospace, the leading provider of server-side dynamic ad insertion, to provide digital publishers using the Bitmovin Adaptive Streaming Player with the ability to seamlessly stitch ads into video content creating a broadcast-like transition that helps bypass ad blockers on user devices.



Ad blockers are particularly prominent in the US and throughout Europe, especially among the coveted male 18-34 demographic, so any publisher or broadcaster trying to monetize those audiences could easily be prevented from reaching a major portion of them. With server-side ad insertion (SSAI), they do not have to worry about ad blockers since the content is stitched directly into the stream. Yospace customers have seen view-through rates regularly surpass 96% as a result.



“With the rise in popularity of ad blockers, publishers have to figure out innovative ways to monetize their content,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO of Bitmovin. “Server-side ad insertion eliminates the concern for ad blocking and gives any digital video publisher the best tool available for maximizing revenue, while delivering a killer streaming experience free from buffering or interruptions.”



With this partnership, Bitmovin enables targeted live stream and on-demand SSAI using Yospace Dynamic Ad Insertion in combination with its Adaptive Streaming Player.



"Our partnership with Bitmovin is good news for broadcasters looking to take their OTT offering to the next level. Broadcasters are able to work with cutting edge video workflow technology that is integrated with a proven monetization solution,” said David Springall, CTO of Yospace.



Bitmovin and Yospace will demo this new technology at IBC 2017, September 15-19 in Amsterdam. Come by the Bitmovin booth in Hall 14, Booth E17.



For more information on Bitmovin’s SSAI solution, visit: https://bitmovin.com/bypass-adblock-server-side-ad-insertion/



About Bitmovin

Bitmovin was founded in 2013 by the co-creators of the MPEG-DASH video streaming standard, used by industry leaders like Netflix and YouTube and currently accounts for 50% of US peak internet traffic. The company is laying the groundwork for a cross-platform future dominated by video content. Bitmovin, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, CA, and Klagenfurt, Austria and is privately owned. Investors include Atomico, YCombinator (YC S15), Dawn Capital, SpeedInvest, Constantia New Business and a number of angel investors, including the former VP Engineering of Netflix, the former CTO of Cisco and the founder of Unity. For more information, visit www.bitmovin.com



About Yospace

Yospace is the foremost provider of Dynamic Ad Insertion technology in the world today. Its server-side solution allows live streams and on demand content to be monetized in a way that is true to the user experience of broadcast television while allowing advertising to be curated to the interests of the individual viewer.



Yospace services major broadcasters and network operators across the globe, including DIRECTV in the US; Sky Media, ITV, BT Sport, Channel 4 and STV in the UK; BFMTV in France; Canal 13 in Chile; TV4 in Sweden; Seven West Media, Seve West Media, The Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia. www.yospace.com