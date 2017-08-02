Enel Finance International Repurchases Bonds for A Total Nominal Value Of 1,750,000,000 US Dollars

Enel Finance International N.V. (“EFI”), a finance subsidiary of Enel S.p.A. (“Enel”) serving the Enel Group, will repurchase in cash the entire 1,750,000,000 US dollar bond issued by EFI and guaranteed by Enel, following the exercise of the repurchase option “Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)” provided for in the offer documentation and following the publication of the relevant notice on July 13th, 2017.

The repurchase is being carried out as part of the strategy to optimise the structure of the Enel Group’s liabilities through active management of maturities and of cost of debt.

The redemption date is August 2nd, 2017.

