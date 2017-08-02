ADNOC Hosts Ruwais Youth Circle Focused on How to Thrive and Develop Leadership Skills While Working at Remote Oil and Gas Sites

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) hosted the latest in its series of ADNOC Youth Circles, in Ruwais today, to discuss how young Emiratis can thrive professionally, while working at remote oil and gas sites, and develop the leadership skills that will allow them to contribute to ADNOC’s future growth.

Held in partnership with the Emirates Youth Council, the ADNOC Youth Circles empower the organisation’s young Emirati talent to voice constructive opinions on a broad range of challenges and to catalyze innovative and fresh thinking in line with the UAE leadership’s ambition to give them opportunities to fulfill their potential.

The Ruwais Youth Circle was attended by H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber Minister of State and Group CEO of ADNOC and H.E. Shama Bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

It was held in the wake of the visit to ADNOC’s HQ, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, when they expressed their support for the importance ADNOC gives to developing young Emirati talent. The ADNOC Future Leaders Program and the ADNOC Youth Council received special attention from their Highnesses.

Addressing the Youth Circle, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, said that during the visit to ADNOC, their Highnesses expressed their pride in ADNOC and in the young Emiratis who embody the spirit of leadership, excellence, and innovation. This support and encouragement, he added, strengthens the determination of everyone at the ADNOC Group to achieve the company’s long-term smart growth objectives, aimed at delivering growth and value for the benefit of the nation.

“At ADNOC we are committed to the professional development of our young Emirati talent and to enable them to be the drivers of our performance-led culture, by providing them with the skills and opportunities to fulfill their potential,” H.E. Dr Al Jaber said

“The decision to hold this Youth Circle in Ruwais reinforces the important role it has in ensuring the success of our 2030 smart growth strategy. It is vital that everyone who lives and works there, especially our younger generation, have opportunities to contribute to the success of ADNOC, right across the value chain.

“The future will be shaped by our youth and if we want to create the leaders of tomorrow, they need to be valuable contributors today. These Youth Circles provide a platform for constructive dialogue on how each individual can contribute to the continued development and prosperity of the nation,” H.E. Dr Al Jaber added.

Over 45 ADNOC Group employees attended the forum which included presentations on, and discussions about, ADNOC’s evolution into a more commercially minded and performance driven company and the critical contribution all employees play in the growth of the company.

H.E. Dr Al Jaber expressed pleasure that the Youth Circle had been held in Ruwais, for the first time, stressing the importance of working on sites for young Emiratis to gain the practical experience that helps to build successful careers. He stressed ADNOC’s keenness to communicate with young people and to listen to their ideas and suggestions to enable them to build a bright future and to contribute effectively to realizing the UAE’s ambitious socio-economic goals.

The Youth Circle built on the momentum created by the first Youth Circle, held in May, at ADNOC’s HQ in Abu Dhabi. At that forum, young ADNOC employees discussed how to excel and capitalize on opportunities created by a performance-driven culture.

H.E. Al Mazrouei said: "The Youth Circle initiative has proved itself as an effective platform to bring them together with decision-makers, to engage in an open conversation. This is what we have learned from our wise leadership since the foundation of the United Arab Emirates, and we are building a sustainable future through dialogue around constructive ideas for the development of the country.”

Al Mazrouei thanked ADNOC and H.E. Dr. Al Jaber for hosting the company’s second youth circle and praised ADNOC’s leadership for actively engaging with young Emiratis and developing them as the organisation’s future leaders.

ADNOC’s 2030 growth strategy includes a revitalized approach to personal development and training, which has resulted in a more robust youth development program designed to provide greater on the job training and mobility opportunities for new talent within ADNOC.

These programs, supported by lifelong learning, provide a mix of hands on experience and coaching. A key part of the new approach is the ADNOC Future Leaders program, that will provide ADNOC’s most talented people with the opportunity to succeed at the highest levels, giving them the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to drive the next wave of smart growth.