Oracle Delivers Next-Generation Cloud Applications

To help organizations around the world grow faster, differentiate from competitors, and better serve their customers, Oracle today announced significant new capabilities and enhancements to Oracle Cloud Applications. With the introduction of Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13, Oracle is further extending the industry’s broadest, deepest, and fastest growing suite of cloud applications. Innovations in the new release enhance the user experience and empower business users across the organization including customer experience, finance, HR, and supply chain professionals.

“We are committed to helping organizations of all sizes transform critical business functions to drive their growth and stay competitive,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. “With the latest release of Oracle Cloud Applications, we are introducing hundreds of new innovations. The latest updates include major enhancements to our supply chain management suite that will help customers create intelligent, connected, and customer-centric supply chains. In addition, we are introducing a brand new solution that enriches the customer experience by bridging the gap between sales and customer service. The new release also includes further advancements to the user experience and customer-driven changes for human resources and finance.”

Oracle Cloud Applications provide a complete and fully integrated suite of applications that allow organizations to increase business agility and reduce costs. The latest release includes new capabilities and enhancements across Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud. In addition, Oracle has enhanced the user experience across Oracle Cloud Applications to help customers personalize their experience and further improve productivity, insight, and collaboration.

Oracle SCM Cloud

Oracle SCM Cloud delivers the end-to-end visibility, insights, and capabilities that organizations need to create intelligent supply chains. Oracle SCM Cloud Release 13 extends the most comprehensive SCM suite in the cloud with the introduction of more than 200 major features and six new products that cover Sales and Operation Planning, Demand Management, Supply Planning, Collaboration, Quality Management and Maintenance. The new innovations help organizations transform their operating models to meet rapidly changing business demands by evolving from traditional supply chain systems to connected, comprehensive, agile, and customer-oriented supply chain management capabilities.

Oracle CX Cloud Suite

Oracle CX Cloud Suite empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives by providing a trusted business platform that connects customer data, experiences, and outcomes. Oracle CX Cloud Suite Release 13 introduces new innovations to Oracle Sales Cloud, which include enhanced mobile and data visualization capabilities, as well as a range of new capabilities that increase sales rep productivity. In addition, Oracle has extended Oracle CX Cloud Suite with the introduction of Oracle Engagement Cloud. The new solution combines sales and service capabilities to enable organizations to increase customer satisfaction, loyalty, and up-sell opportunities.

Oracle ERP Cloud

Oracle ERP Cloud is the industry’s leading and most complete, modern, and secure financial platform delivered seamlessly through the Oracle Cloud. Oracle ERP Cloud helps organizations drive innovation and business transformation by increasing business agility, lowering costs, and reducing IT complexity. Oracle ERP Cloud Release 13 builds upon the industry’s broadest and most integrated public cloud. Extended depth and breadth across Financials (https://goo.gl/9SqhD5), Procurement (https://goo.gl/RJxqf2), and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) (https://goo.gl/Yb1uAM) help organizations accelerate the pace of innovation via deeper domain functionality including Dynamic Discounting and Multi-Funding. In addition, industry coverage for higher education, financial services, and manufacturing, as well as expanded country localizations for India and Brazil, enable organizations of all sizes, and from different industries and geographies, to quickly and easily take advantage of the new release.

Oracle HCM Cloud

Oracle HCM Cloud provides organizations with modern HR technologies that enable collaboration, optimize talent management, provide complete workforce insights, increase operational efficiency, and make it easy for everyone to connect on any device. Oracle HCM Cloud Release 13 extends Oracle’s commitment to customer success with 80 percent of enhancements being customer driven. Release 13 enhances Oracle’s complete, end-to-end solution for all HCM processes by introducing expanded user experience personalization and branding and additional Tier 1 localization support. It also includes improved capabilities to support the needs of customers with unionized workforces, such as retail and healthcare with flexible work models.