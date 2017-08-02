Apple Pay now available to National Bank Mastercard credit card holders

National Bank is pleased to announce clients who are holders of its Mastercard credit cards can now use Apple Pay, an easy, secure and private way to pay that is fast and convenient.

Apple Pay allows National Bank clients the convenience and freedom to carry out transactions of $100 or less at a merchant without having to take out their card.

“We’re very proud to add Apple Pay to our mobile payment solutions. We know our clients will enjoy using Apple Pay as it makes transactions simple and secure. It’s easy to track your daily expenses in real time,” stated Lionel Pimpin, Senior Vice-President – Digital Channels at National Bank.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a National Bank Mastercard credit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and clients will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by their National Bank Mastercard. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and Apple Watch.

Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is as simple as the touch of a finger with Touch ID, so there’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or with Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/ca/apple-pay/