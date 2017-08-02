GE Digital Launches Acceleration Plans to Drive Return on Industrial IoT Investment

GE Digital (NYSE:GE) today announced a new service model for customers of its Industrial Software solutions. Acceleration Plans drive faster time to outcomes and return on software investment by providing subscribers with the support, education and adoption tools needed to quickly and accurately gain insights into their most critical assets and operations. Depending on specific objectives, each tier, provides industrial customers with access to world-class support expertise, maintenance, training, and adoption and managed services capabilities.

As advanced technology proliferates throughout manufacturing and infrastructure organizations, it is important that companies ensure the effectiveness of the deployment, use and investment they have made in these solutions. Acceleration Plans are designed to ensure customers realize value from their digital investment immediately, and achieve the outcomes that are most critical to their business.

“Only 15% of software deployments are considered very successful. Organizational readiness, support, training and data quality need to be accounted for if positive business outcomes are going to be generated,” said Chad Naeger, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer for GE Digital. “Customers work with GE Digital because they want a partner who has deep industrial domain experience, offers innovative software and analytics solutions, and most importantly, who has also gone through a digital transformation and realized the benefits.”

Acceleration Plans offer three tiers of increasing value depending on customer needs. These tiers provide the necessary tools and guidance to make new software installation and adoption successful, and help maximize return on investment. Recent GE Digital customers with complicated enterprise level installations have achieved a return on investment within eight months by leveraging services such as those offered in the Acceleration Plans.

“With the advancement of analytics and machine learning, the opportunity for industrial companies to transform and become digital enterprises is real,” according to ARC Advisory Group Senior Analyst Paula Hollywood. “For transformations to be truly beneficial however, new technology needs to be successfully adopted and implemented by the organization and services must play an integral role. GE Digital is changing the game in the industrial space with their Acceleration Plans, that accelerate ROI on software investment and make business outcomes a reality for their customers.”

“To be a part of the successful 15%,” continued Naeger, “you need a partner who knows what it takes to transform digitally. Everything in these plans is there to make that transformation fast and successful.”

For more information, visit: https://www.ge.com/digital/services.

