EPA Announces Michigan Can Forgive Flint’s Past Drinking Water Debt

the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concurred with the State of Michigan’s plans to forgive $20.7 million in past Drinking Water State Revolving Fund debt owed by the City of Flint. Taking this step is in line with the May 2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act signed by President Trump and will help Flint, the state, and EPA continue working together to protect public health and improve the city’s water system.

“Forgiving Flint’s past debt will better protect public health and reduce the costs associated with maintaining the city’s water system over time,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure is one of the President’s top priorities, and EPA is especially focused on those communities, like Flint, that need it the most. Forgiving the city’s debt will ensure that Flint will not need to resume payments on the loan, allowing progress toward updating Flint’s water system to continue.”

“We appreciate the continued partnership and support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said Governor Rick Snyder. “The loan forgiveness being extended to Flint will allow for funding to be spent on high priority infrastructure needs that maintain recent water quality improvements and address public health concerns.”

Over the past year, EPA has worked in partnership with the State of Michigan and the City of Flint to ensure that the water quality in Flint continues to improve. The most recent test results show that lead levels in Flint’s water are well below the 15 parts per billion federal lead action level for lead. This partnership has produced one of the most robust drinking water data sets in the country and EPA remains committed to working closely with the state of Michigan, Flint and local partners to protect public health and ensure that Flint’s water quality continues to remain safe to drink.

More information: https://www.epa.gov/flint

