UPS’s Myron Gray Receives National Urban League Award

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that Myron Gray, President, U.S. Operations, is the recipient of the Charles Collins Distinguished Trustee award from the National Urban League for his service and mentorship upholding the work and ideals of the National Urban League.

Presenting at the Whitney M. Young, Junior Awards Gala on July 28, 2017, Mr. Gray spoke on his involvement and impact with the National Urban League.

“This award is possible because of the tireless efforts of my fellow National Urban League Board Members and all of the volunteers, staff, donors and friends who give unselfishly to change people’s lives for the better,” said Gray. “Thank you to the National Urban League for this honor, and most importantly, for being the powerful change agent your organization is today.”

The Charles Collins award was created more than ten years ago to commemorate its namesake’s distinctive service and commitment to the work and ideals of the National Urban League.

“Myron Gray has always been a supportive partner and outstanding thought leader,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League. “He chairs the Programs Committee of the National Urban League Board of Trustees and has served on the National Urban League Board of Director’s Executive Committee. He continuously mentors other Trustees while also remaining a diligent supporter of the overall mission of the National Urban League.”

The National Urban League is one of UPS’s most enduring partnerships, spanning more than 56 years. UPS supports the National Urban League through leadership engagement, local chapter board service, employee volunteerism and with The UPS Foundation programmatic support. UPS has provided $22 million in funding to the National Urban League to support the organization’s Entrepreneurship Centers, conference and capacity building initiatives. Mr. Gray has been on the National board since 2010.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

About The National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy. Today, the National Urban League has 88 affiliates serving 300 communities, in 36 states and the District of Columbia, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people nationwide.