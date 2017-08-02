XPS and Alienware Systems from Dell with Intel Optane Memory Deliver Amazingly Responsive Computing Experiences

Dell* recently updated XPS* and Alienware* desktop PCs featuring 7th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with the new Intel® Optane™ memory. These powerful desktops deliver amazing speed and power for video editing, video playback and immersive gaming, all while reducing the time you wait for your computer – and without sacrificing the value and mega-storage capacity of a hard disk drive.

The XPS Tower is both functional and beautiful in design, featuring an easy-open chassis for simple expandability with an anodized aluminum finish and elegant diamond-cut edges. And, with the addition of Intel Optane memory, the XPS Tower is also smart and adaptable. It adjusts to your computing habits with intelligent software that learns your computing behaviors, making everything you do faster, smoother, easier.

Alienware Aurora*, a dual graphics-ready compact mid tower featuring the latest Intel processors, has also been updated with Intel Optane memory, and Area 51*, Dell’s flagship desktop with an innovative, iconic design and Intel Core i7 X-series processors, will support Intel Optane memory as well.

Intel Optane memory is a smart, adaptable system accelerator that makes computers more responsive. It accelerates opening and storing photos, videos, apps and games, and reduces the time people spend waiting for everyday tasks. For example, with Intel Optane memory, email clients launch nearly 5.8x faster1, 2 and web browsers launch up to 5x faster1, 3 than a hard disk drive. Games and levels will load faster too – with up to 67 percent faster game launch and up to 65 percent faster level load, getting you back into action quicker.1, 4.

Dell and Intel have a long history of collaborating to bring innovation and performance to the PC. The new Alienware Area 51, Aurora and XPS Tower are available now from Dell.com and from retailers, including Best Buy*. The Intel Core i7 X-series-based Area-51 with support for Intel Optane memory is scheduled for release August 22.

Visit the Intel Optane memory product pages to learn more about accelerating your PC with Intel Optane memory.

1 Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark* and MobileMark*, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information, visit http://www.intel.com/benchmarks.

2 Email Launch Workload: Workload developed by Intel® measuring the time elapsed to launch Microsoft* Outlook 2016 and load with a 250mb local data file.

3 Browser Launch Workload: Workload developed by Intel® measuring the time elapsed to launch Google* Chrome.

4 Game Launch and Level Load Workload: Workload developed by Intel® measuring the time elapsed to launch Bethesda Softworks* Fallout 4 and reach the Main Menu with intro videos disabled (Launch), and the time elapsed from the Main Menu to completion of level loading (Level Load).

Configuration: Baseline (HDD): Intel® Core™ i5-7500 Processor, 65W TDP, 4C4T, Turbo up to 3.8GHz, Memory: 2x4GB DDR4-2400, Storage: Western Digital* 1TB 7200RPM WD1003FZEX, Intel HD Graphics 630, OS: Windows* 10. 16GB Intel® Optane™ memory: Same configuration, with 16GB Intel® Optane™ memory module. Gaming workloads were tested with same configuration, except using a discrete graphics card (NVIDIA* (EVGA) GTX 1080) with and without 16GB Intel® Optane™ memory module.

