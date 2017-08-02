2017 Honda Clarity Electric Begins Arriving at California and Oregon Dealerships

Honda announced the arrival of the 2017 Honda Clarity Electric sedan at select dealerships in California and Oregon. With a competitive introductory lease price of $269 (plus tax) a month for 36 months, the lease terms include an attractive allowance of 20,000 miles per year and 24/7 roadside assistance. The lease, which reflects a federal tax credit built in, requires $1,730 down plus the first month’s lease payment due at signing (not including tax, registration or official fees).1 In addition, if they apply, California and Oregon customers may qualify for their state’s rebates of $2,500 once they become available.2

The Clarity Electric sedan is powered by a 161-horsepower (120-kilowatt) electric motor producing 221 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle can be fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System, it can achieve an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The Clarity Electric has an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined)3 and an EPA range rating of 89 miles on a full charge.3

The Clarity Electric is part of Honda’s Clarity series, which includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, launching nationally later this year. Clarity is the first ever vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified powertrain choices in one sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan. The Clarity series is part of the Honda Electrification Initiative that sees Honda expand the number and types of electrified vehicles in its product lineup. This initiative also includes a new dedicated hybrid car launching next year and the expanded application of Honda’s two-motor hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains to multiple car and light truck models in the future. This initiative contributes to Honda’s intention to have two-thirds of its global automobile sales come from electrified vehicles by 2030.

Comfortable, Versatile and Smartly Equipped

The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric sedan is geared toward consumers who desire a spacious, comfortable and affordable sedan that suits their daily driving needs. It is offered in a premium Touring trim and is the only affordable 5-passenger EV sedan with all the technology features, safety features and premium features that consumers expect today.

Unique exterior design elements set the aerodynamic Clarity Electric apart from other Clarity models, including a model-exclusive Cobalt Blue Pearl exterior color, along with differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps, and unique 18-inch alloy wheel finish. Like other Clarity models, the Clarity Electric has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for five adults and outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials, 8-inch Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, and the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.

