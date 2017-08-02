Cisco Completes Acquisition of Viptela

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Viptela Inc., a privately held software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) company based in San Jose. Viptela will expand Cisco’s SD-WAN portfolio with increased flexibility and simplicity delivered through the cloud.

In June, Cisco unveiled a new generation of intent-based networking solutions that represent one of the most significant breakthroughs in enterprise networking history. The intuitive network constantly learns, adapts, automates and protects, providing organizations with an intelligent and secure platform for digital transformation. The acquisition of Viptela fits into Cisco’s strategic transition towards a software-centric, subscription-led networking model.

Viptela provides a compelling SD-WAN solution with advanced routing, segmentation and security capabilities for interconnecting complex enterprise networks. Its cloud-based network management, orchestration and overlay technologies make it easy to deploy and manage SD-WAN.

Cisco will commit significant engineering resources to bring next-generation SD-WAN solutions based on Viptela’s industry leading technology to market. It will combine Viptela’s cloud-first network management, orchestration and overlay technologies with industry-leading enterprise routing platforms and solutions from Cisco.

The Viptela team will join the Enterprise Routing team within the Networking and Security Business led by senior vice president David Goeckeler.

Cisco acquired Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards.

For more information about Cisco’s acquisition of Viptela, please visit our blog.

