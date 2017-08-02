Barnes & Noble Announces LEGO® BOOST Creative Toolbox Collaborative Build Experience at Stores Nationwide Saturday, August 5

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced the LEGO® BOOST collaborative build experience that will take place at all stores nationwide on Saturday, August 5, where fans will have the exciting opportunity to experiment with LEGO bricks while using coding skills using the LEGO BOOST tablet app, bringing their LEGO creations to life.

During the event, LEGO fans are invited to their local Barnes & Noble store to use the LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox by working together to build Vernie the Robot. Vernie when coded becomes a moving, talking robot. Fans will enjoy interacting with Vernie through fun games and obstacle courses.

Specific times for the August 5 event will vary by store. Plus, at select Barnes & Noble stores, local robotics and coding experts will be on hand to help customers with the build. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator or contact their local store for details.

“We are committed to offering customers interactive and fun hands-on experiences. The LEGO BOOST event is another example of how Barnes & Noble sparks creativity and builds imagination,” said Kathleen Campisano, Vice President, Specialty at Barnes & Noble. “The LEGO Group is one of our most important partners, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver this unique opportunity to our customers.”

LEGO BOOST combines the versatile LEGO building system with advanced technology to boost creativity. Customers can download the free tablet app to their devices and follow the step-by-step instructions to build and code any of the five multifunctional models. In addition to Vernie the Robot, the toolbox features M.T.R.4 (Multi-Tooled Rover 4), a robust, versatile rover with four different tool attachments; the Guitar4000, a musical instrument with pitch bend and sound effects; Frankie the Cat, an interactive pet that plays, purrs and expresses its mood; and the AutoBuilder, an automated production line that builds miniature LEGO models. Customers can bring their creations to life with the app’s intuitive, icon-based coding interface and complete an array of exciting activities designed for each model. The set also includes a playmat for use with specific activities, an Interactive Motor, a Color & Distance Sensor and a LEGO BOOST wall poster.

Customers are also encouraged to post pictures of themselves having fun at the event to their social media channels using the hashtag, #BNLegoBoost.

