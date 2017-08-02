Epson to Show Attendees How to Deliver an Improved Customer Experience at RetailNOW

News: In order to provide merchants with the best options to serve their customers, Epson will be announcing a partner certification with Touch Dynamic, show how two partners take advantage of the real-time, actionable data generated by Epson’s OmniLink® Merchant Services platform to better serve their customers, show integration with Berg Liquor Controls, lead a discussion centered around improving the customer experience with OMS partner Spendgo, and act as judge on the RSPA Shark Tank Panel.

Partner Showcase:

Afterwords— Will be showing how its intelligent customer engagement and survey system will leverage the real-time, actionable data generated by Epson’s OMS platform to improve business intelligence and customer engagement. www.surveyafterwords.com.

Spendgo –Will be demonstrating how its platform integration with Epson’s OMS allows clients to utilize real-time measured transaction data for tailored customer loyalty and engagement solutions without POS integration. www.spendgo.com

Berg Liquor Controls—Will be showcasing how it leverages Epson’s OmniLink T88V-i for its bar management system at booth 132. www.bergliquorcontrols.com

Epson POS Solutions Showcase

Epson’s new OmniLink T88VI facilitates mobile transactions anywhere in the store with iBeacon and NFC.

Epson’s OmniLink L90plus-i LFC is ideal for QSRs and FSRs who wish to put expiration labels on ingredients or prepare food to maintain food freshness.

Epson’s compact TM-m10 and TM-m30- series help build a harmonized mobile POS transaction environment.

RSPA Shark Tank

The RSPA STS Committee will be running an RPSA version of the TV show Shark Tank and invite 3-5 RSPA member companies to present their product or service in front of a panel of ‘Sharks’ comprised of STS Committee members. Luis Artiz, group product manager, Epson’s Business Systems Division,

will be one of the judges.

Date/Time: Monday, August 8 at 1pm.

Presentation

Epson’s Gregg Brunnick, director of product management & technical services, Epson’s Business Systems Division, and Joel Doherty, respected industry consultant,will lead a discussion with Ivan Matkovic, Spendgo CEO, on “Positioning your Products & Services Around the “Customer Experience.” Participants will learn best practices for a foundational approach to enhancing the customer experience.

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 8, at 8 am.

RSPA RetailNOW: August 6 – Aug. 9, 2017. Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, NV. Epson’s booth # 501.