NASA Awards Laboratory Support Services and Operations Contract at Kennedy

NASA has awarded the Laboratory Support Services and Operations (LASSO) contract at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to URS Federal Services Inc., an AECOM company, of Germantown, Maryland.

LASSO is a cost plus fixed-fee contract that includes a two-month phase-in period, which begins Aug. 2, followed by a two-year base period and three one-year options. The total potential value of the contract is approximately $69.4 million. The LASSO contract also includes the option to add ‘flex’ hours to cover additional work.

The scope of this contract includes program management; laboratory maintenance and support; operational laboratory services; and professional and technical support for scientific research and engineering analysis, test and evaluation in laboratory environments.

LASSO supports: Center Management and Operations; Ground Systems Development and Operations; International Space Station; Launch Services; U.S. Air Force 45th Space Wing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station; Advanced Exploration Systems; programs in NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate; other NASA centers; Kennedy Spaceport customers; commercial entities; and other government agencies.

