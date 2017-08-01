ABIH® and IPEP® Move to New Offices to Support Continued Growth of their Credentials

For almost 22 years, the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® operated out of the same office building in Lansing, Michigan. Although the office served the certifying organization well, the addition of more staff for both ABIH and the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice® (IPEP®) left no more room for the two organizations to grow.



To continue to support and grow the ABIH’s Certified Industrial Hygienist® (CIH®) credential and the IPEP’s Qualified Environmental Practitioner (QEP) and Environmental Professional In-Training (EPI) credentials, both organizations moved last month. The new offices are located next door to the old headquarters, but offer the much needed space to continue growth plans.



“ABIH’s move from its previous location to a larger facility is intended to facilitate organizational restructuring and new initiatives that are designed to address the number of qualified practitioners needed to meet anticipated workforce demands,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “The move will also correct the limitations of the previous office space, which could not accommodate a full cohort of staff members needed to manage its flagship credential, the CIH®, in addition to its new credentials through IPEP®, the QEP and EPI.”



The new facility provides nine staff offices to process confidential materials used for applications and maintaining credentials, along with flexible work space for administrative and support staff. Phone numbers and email addresses have not changed, but the new mailing address for both organizations is now:

6005 West St Joseph Highway, Suite 300

Lansing, MI 48917-4876



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® credential.



About the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice ®

The Institute of Professional Environmental Practice® is the independent, not-for-profit certifying organization for the Qualified Environmental Professional and the Environmental Professional In-Training certifications. IPEP’s mission is to provide a meaningful certification that encourages environmental professionalism by asking certificate holders to live by a code of ethics, maintain a high quality of practice, continue to develop their career and give back to the community. The organization strives to improve the practice and educational standards of environmental professionals around the globe through administration of these multi-disciplinary certification programs. To learn more about credentials offered by the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice® (IPEP®), please visit www.IPEP.org, email IPEP@IPEP.org or call (517) 853-5766.

