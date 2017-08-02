Infinx Wins 2017 ‘Outstanding Innovation’ Award

Infinx, a provider of technology-led revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, today announced the company’s cloud-based workflow management platform, iBridge, has been awarded ‘Outstanding Innovation of the Year - 2017’ by CMO Asia’s Outsourcing Excellence Awards.

Infinx, a provider of technology-led revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, today announced the company’s cloud-based workflow management platform, iBridge, has been awarded ‘Outstanding Innovation of the Year - 2017’ by CMO Asia’s Outsourcing Excellence Awards. Determined by a distinguished panel of regional industry experts, CMO Asia bestows a series of awards recognizing the year’s notable achievements by Asia’s leading business process outsourcing organizations.

The CMO Asia judges singled-out iBridge among other submissions for delivering a powerful ‘3-in-1’ solution for healthcare providers’ most unwieldy patient access issues:

Rapidly tackling patients’ insurance verification and treatment preauthorization within 24 hours--an average improvement of 40 percent over manual payor transactions, with top-priority ‘STAT’ cases resolved in as little as 20 minutes.

Monitoring real-time patient statuses via an intuitive single-screen web interface.

Instant calculation of patient pay estimates, conveniently presenting patients with an affordable payment schedule at the time of care, reducing the likelihood of payment delays or defaults.

Already serving over 45 healthcare practices across the U.S., iBridge successfully processes over 5,000 preauthorizations daily. Boosting overall in-house administrative efficiency by up to 52 percent, iBridge dramatically lowers customers’ internal overhead and per-patient transaction costs, enabling them to allocate capital toward expanding billable patient care.

“Infinx is proud to be recognized by CMO Asia for the success of iBridge,” said Hiren Kulkarni, Infinx CEO. “After taking time to learn about the patient access bottlenecks healthcare providers commonly experience, our tech team went to great lengths to design a comprehensive one-stop technology solution. This award represents their hard work and the advantages we provide to the healthcare RCM marketplace.”

Infinx and other category winners were recognized by CMO Asia at their 8th annual awards gala, August 2, 2017 at the Le Méridien Singapore Hotel in Sentosa, Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.cmoasia.org/cmo-asia-awards.html .

About Infinx

Infinx provides revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices and long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Combining the strength of our cloud-based platforms with our expert team of over 2,000 certified medical coders and billing specialists, we deliver solutions that focus on increasing revenue and improving cash flow, enabling our clients to shift emphasis from administrative details to billable patient care.

Headquartered in San Jose, California with operations facilities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, India, Infinx is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tandon Group, a technology holding group which has grown multiple technology companies since 1975 and provides resources to up-and-coming startups.

For more information, visit www.infinxinc.com . Follow Infinix on Twitter at @InfinxInc .