Four Seasons Murrieta 55+ Home For Sale

Linkpin Realty announced that they have a Unique Home in the 55+ Community of Four Seasons Murrieta for Sale;

39507 Sierra Madre Dr.

What is so amazing about this home is that is one of the VERY Few homes in the Community with 3 Bedrooms - View - Zero Maintenance Backyard - and under 2000 sq ft. You are downsizing but want it all, this is the House! The homes in the community range from 2001 to 2003 build year and there are nine different models presented out of 524 homes.

If you are looking for Southern California Retirement homes and think it’s too expensive, well, think again!

This home is priced at $449,000.

A single story home Traditionial One model that boasts 1973 Square Feet of living space with tile flooring located Across the street from the 10 Acre Lodge Facility. This Wonderful House is outfitted with - Caesar Stone Counter-tops in the Kitchen with island - the Kitchen has slider that opens to a front Porch - All windows have Aprons - there are Ceiling Fans throughout - there is a Slider Door In Master Bedroom & Kitchen - Jack & Jill Door to Guest Bedroom - Pocket Door in Master Bathroom - Cable and phone jacks in all the rooms including Garage - Crown Moldings - Recessed Lighting with dimmer in the Family Room - Mirrored Closets - Floor Tile in all the Common areas Carpet in the Bedrooms - Double-wide shelving in the Closets - Laundry Room with Cabinets and Sink - the Garage is Fully Insulated including the Automatic Double Door - Power Panel is 250 Volt 50 amp Circuit in Garage - Awnings on the West side of the house - 40 Foot Covered Patio in the Yard with Privacy Screen - Gutters with decking drains both sides of house - Low Maintenance Landscape with Concrete Surface throughout - New Vinyl Fencing on two sides Concrete Brick on Street Side - Corner Lot -View - Along with all this you have “The Lodge” which is a 10 acre Facility that has a Year Round Heated Pool and Jacuzzi - Tennis Courts, Badminton Courts - Exercise Walking path - Fitness stops along the walking path - Boccie Ball Courts - Shuffle Board Courts - Croquette Court - Basketball Court - Driving Range - Putting Green - Bunker Play - English Garden - Card Rooms - Library - Billiards - and More.

This is a Non-Gated Community.

There are never very many homes for sale in Four Seasons Murrieta CA so why wait? This home won’t last,

Call Linkpin Realty at: 951-200-4610



About Linkpin Realty:

Linkpin Realty is a Full Service Local California Corporation Serving Temecula Valley, Southern Riverside, and all of San Diego County



Established in November 2008

Corporate Headquarters location:

41593 Winchester Rd

Ste 200

Temecula, CA 92590

CA BRE# 01873081