Nissan and INFINITI announce sales results for July, 2017 from regions and countries around the world
In the U.S., Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2017 of 128,295 units, a decrease of 3% over the prior year. Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a July record, up 5%. INFINITI reported July sales of 10,840 vehicles, an increase of 9%. For the year, INFINITI sales are up 20% to 89,983.
In Canada, Nissan Group announced total sales of 12,788 units for July 2017, an increase of 10.7% and a July sales record. The Nissan Division also set a July sales record with 11,807 units sold, an increase of 11%, and INFINITI set a July sales record with 981 units sold, an increase of 8.3%.
