Mighty U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet Inspires One-Of-A-Kind High-Performance Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor

Ford’s design team worked with Ford Performance to create a one-of-a-kind F-150 Raptor – inspired by the F-22 fighter jet – for auction at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh; Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor raised $300,000 to benefit the group’s Young Eagles

F-150 Raptor shares key F-22 design details, including red and green position lights in front that enhance left and right mirror skull caps, unique glossy and matte exterior cues and cockpit tweaks

Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor modifications include a Whipple-intercooled, high-output 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost® delivering 545 horsepower and 660 lb.-ft. of torque, carbon fiber bodywork, larger custom wheels, upgraded brakes and modular off-road exterior lighting

Combining the best attributes of the world’s finest high-performance machines for air and ground, Ford’s design team created a Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor based on the U.S. Air Force’s Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter jet for auction at AirVenture Oshkosh. The one-of-a-kind truck fetched $300,000 for the Experimental Aircraft Association Gathering of Eagles – an organization and an event committed to aviation and encouraging youth involvement in flight.

Ford has raised more than $3 million for the annual event since 2008 by creating collector’s edition vehicles, with F-22 F-150 Raptor the premier offering at this year’s live gala July 28. Ford served as exclusive automotive sponsor of the 2017 AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The F-22 F-150 Raptor was purchased by Gary Ackerman of Gaudin Ford in Las Vegas, Nevada. The vehicle has found the perfect home in that Ackerman serves as Honorary Commander/Ambassador for the United States Airforce’s F-22 Squadron at Nellis Airforce Base in Nevada.

Ford design manager Melvin Betancourt and Ford Performance led design and engineering of the F-22 F-150 Raptor. “Our job – both in the air and on the ground – is to intimidate the competition,” said Betancourt. “The money we raised will enable Young Eagles to reach for the skies as well.”

F-150 Raptor is the ultimate high-performance off-road truck – the toughest, smartest, most capable Raptor ever. Delivering 450 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque, Raptor’s exclusive Terrain Management System™ gives it superior agility.

Nicole Rush, Ford designer, and the Ford design fabrication team headed up interior enhancements. With the loftiest of expectations for unrivaled care and precision, building the F-22 F-150 Raptor was entrusted to Brad and Doug DeBerti at internationally renowned DeBerti Design. Betancourt says Ford could not have asked for a more purposeful execution of its vision than what the DeBerti team accomplished.

“Few things are as streamlined, as gloriously intimidating as the shape, metallic color and sinister speed a fighter jet represents,” said Betancourt. “The simple, extreme functionality of the cockpit alone proved inspiring, prompting the team to create matte finishes, purposeful gauges, controls for ready proximity and dramatic LED lighting for the instrument panel.”

Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, said the F-22 F-150 Raptor celebrates the fighter jet’s dominance of the skies and the consistent leadership of F-Series on the ground. “Our long-standing commitment to Young Eagles encourages new talent to enter the world of flight, while highlighting the freedom, power, speed and agility shared by the Ford F-150 Raptor and the F-22 Raptor fighter jet,” he added.

Highlights of the Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor include:

Whipple-intercooled, high-output 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost® making 545 horsepower and 660 lb.-ft. of torque – taking off-road performance to intimidating new levels

Modified Addictive Desert Design front suspension and bump stop kit

Deaver rear spring pack to provide a smooth, progressive suspension

Fox bypass series shocks with adjustable compression and rebound valving to customize damping for on-road and off-road use

Innov8 Racing custom forged beadlock wheels with Falcon Wildpeak tires

Upgraded Alcon six-piston painted calipers, oversized rotors, high-friction pads

Modular off-road 1.3-million candela LED lighting system by KC Hilites

Kicker audio system with 1,500 watts of amplification

Unique Sherwin-Williams exterior paint integrating F-22 Raptor jet cues including titanium grille with front silhouette of the aircraft; jet cues featured on the interior as well

Amp Research power retracting steps

DeBerti two-tire, gas and ProEagle jack holder

LineX sprayed bedliner

All-stainless-steel cat-back Borla exhaust system with carbon fiber tips

DeBerti carbon fiber fender flares, hood and fender vents

Paint hand-cut and polished to a mirror finish by Independent Detail

“Ford has helped build unmatched pathways for young people to discover the world of flight through its support of our Young Eagles, our youth programs and AirVenture,” said Jack Pelton, CEO and chairman, Experimental Aircraft Association. “With its powerful F-150 Raptor donation inspired by aviation, Ford continues to excite with its specialty vehicles, which reflect the depth of its commitment to the Experimental Aircraft Association, its members and the future of flight.”

Gathering of Eagles is traditionally held at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Museum, drawing more than 1,000 aviation enthusiasts. Learn more about the association and its Gathering of Eagles by calling 800.236.1023 or emailing gathering@EAA.org. Learn more about the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter jet at www.lockheedmartin.comf/22.

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.​​